Supporting local businesses in Donegal - today's five@five

#KeepDonegalInBusiness
Donegal Town Credit Union, Donegal Town
https://www.facebook.com/donegaltowncreditunion
See our web page or Facebook for full details of offers
Donegal Town Hardware, Donegal Town
https://www.facebook.com/DonegalTownHardware
Visit our facebook page for more details.
Amelias, Letterkenny
https://www.amelias.ie
Click & Collect and phone and collect. check our facebook for more details
McGees Chemist, Letterkenny
https://magees.ie
we are open / see our facebook for offers
Harmony Acupuncture, Buncrana
www.harmonydonegal.com
We are open / see our Facebook for details
