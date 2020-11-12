Supporting local businesses in Donegal - today's five@five

Donegal Town Credit Union, Donegal Town

https://www.facebook.com/donegaltowncreditunion

See our web page or Facebook for full details of offers

Donegal Town Hardware, Donegal Town

https://www.facebook.com/DonegalTownHardware

Visit our facebook page for more details.

Amelias, Letterkenny

https://www.amelias.ie

Click & Collect and phone and collect. check our facebook for more details

McGees Chemist, Letterkenny

https://magees.ie

we are open / see our facebook for offers

Harmony Acupuncture, Buncrana

www.harmonydonegal.com

We are open / see our Facebook for details