Supporting businesses in Donegal - see today's five@five

The Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times are all supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our Donegal Live website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

By helping each other we can make a big difference. Spending money in your area keeps money circulating in the local economy and helps to preserve jobs.

Here are today's five@five@

McGroarty's Electrical, Donegal

https://www.facebook.com/McGroartysTvCentre

See all our offers on our Facebook page.

Gallagher's Cycles, Lifford

https://www.facebook.com/GALLAGHERCYCLES

Gallagher Cycles & Gallaghercycles.com - Offering the biggest range & best value bikes and accessories.

Abbey Hotel, Donegal

https://www.facebook.com/abbeyhoteldonegal/

Hotel Gift Vouchers are available online - www.abbeyhoteldonegal.com

Central Hotel, Donegal

https://www.facebook.com/centralhoteldonegal

Hotel Gift Vouchers are available online - www.centralhoteldonegal.com

Stella's, Donegal

https://www.facebook.com/StellaBoutiqueDonegal

Stella Boutique offers a shopping experience of excellence, both in style and sustainability.