Tourism boost for Donegal

A new nationwide €55 million investment by Fáilte Ireland will provide a welcome boost for tourism businesses in County Donegal, Fine Gael TD, Frank Feighan has said.

Local TD and Minister of State Frank Feighan said the funding for the Tourism Business Continuity Scheme was secured in Budget 2021 and Fáilte Ireland is responsible for developing and administering the scheme.



“The scheme will support those tourism businesses that were not eligible for the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) payment or previous Fáilte Ireland continuity grant

schemes.

“I am confident this will have a positive impact on the industry in Donegal and will be key to helping it survive and thrive in the year ahead.

“The first phase of the Scheme opens for applications on the February 11 to businesses including outdoor activity providers, visitor attractions not eligible for CRSS, caravan and camping

providers registered with Fáilte Ireland and Cruise Hire companies who meet the eligibility criteria.

“The Government will continue to assess the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and ensure that appropriate supports are in place. We are now developing tourism for survival through the pandemic and recovery in the medium and long term,” he said.

The National Tourism Development Authority also announced its heavyweight domestic marketing plans, investment commitments in outdoor dining and urban animation and its strategic priorities for the year ahead.

The event entitled ‘Survive to Thrive’, provided industry with details of Fáilte Ireland’s plans that will help support resilience and survival in the short term and the recovery of the sector in the long-term.

Minister Feighan added: “Amongst its key projects for 2021, Fáilte Ireland has also committed to the enhancement of urban areas through the 31 Destination Town projects across the country and two new funding schemes.

“The Outdoor Dining Grant Scheme will improve the quality of outdoor dining spaces and offer reassurance around safety and comfort, and the Urban Animation Grant Scheme will animate our cities and towns with innovative lighting and art installations.

“Fáilte Ireland has also committed to preparing for the return of tourism by working with industry to build improved websites and online booking capability through a new digital transformation programme and continuing to keep Ireland front of mind for overseas buyers through a range of virtual sales events, including Meitheal, one of Ireland’s largest travel trade shows.”