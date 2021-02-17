Donegal pools receive a splash of the cash

Contact
Cash boost for local swimming pools
Over €125,000 has been allocated for swimming pool operators across Donegal in the second and final phase of the Covid-19 swimming pool grant scheme.
They money went to: Aura Leisure centre, Letterkenny €15,931; Ballyshannon Leisure Centre €13,094; Central Hotel Leisure Centre, Donegal town €8,402; Clanree Hotel Leisure Centre, Letterkenny €9,275; Finn Valley Leisure Centre, Stranorlar €13,312; Great Northern Hotel Leisure Centre, Bundoran €1,741; Holyrood Hotel, Bundoran €7,966; Jackson's Hotel Leisure Centre, Ballybofey €11,239; Lough Eske castle and Leisure Facilities €6,438; Mill Park Hotel Swimming Pool, Donegal town €6,438; Mount Errigal Hotel Leisure Centre, Letterkenny €2,344; Redcastle Hotel, Redcastle €8,402; Shandon Hotel and Spa, Portnablagh €9,821 and Water World, Bundoran €11,130.
The €2.5m funding scheme was announced as part of the July Stimulus package which aimed to support publicly accessible swimming pools respond to the challenge associated with maintaining swimming pools and the effort to reopen and remain open, within Covid-19 safety protocols, and to promote participation in the sport of swimming.
Welcoming the announcement Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue, said Covid-19 measures had impacted leisure facilities, but funding provided in December and now will help pools emerge from the current closures.
"It is important that we continue toencourage and support exercise,” he said.
The ongoing restrictions continue to cause uncertainty for swimming pool operators, which
remain closed at the current Level 5. In December 2020 €2,386,519 was awarded to over
200 facilities nationwide.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.