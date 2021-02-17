Donegal pools receive a splash of the cash

Over €125,000 has been allocated for swimming pool operators across Donegal in the second and final phase of the Covid-19 swimming pool grant scheme.

They money went to: Aura Leisure centre, Letterkenny €15,931; Ballyshannon Leisure Centre €13,094; Central Hotel Leisure Centre, Donegal town €8,402; Clanree Hotel Leisure Centre, Letterkenny €9,275; Finn Valley Leisure Centre, Stranorlar €13,312; Great Northern Hotel Leisure Centre, Bundoran €1,741; Holyrood Hotel, Bundoran €7,966; Jackson's Hotel Leisure Centre, Ballybofey €11,239; Lough Eske castle and Leisure Facilities €6,438; Mill Park Hotel Swimming Pool, Donegal town €6,438; Mount Errigal Hotel Leisure Centre, Letterkenny €2,344; Redcastle Hotel, Redcastle €8,402; Shandon Hotel and Spa, Portnablagh €9,821 and Water World, Bundoran €11,130.

The €2.5m funding scheme was announced as part of the July Stimulus package which aimed to support publicly accessible swimming pools respond to the challenge associated with maintaining swimming pools and the effort to reopen and remain open, within Covid-19 safety protocols, and to promote participation in the sport of swimming.

Welcoming the announcement Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue, said Covid-19 measures had impacted leisure facilities, but funding provided in December and now will help pools emerge from the current closures.

"It is important that we continue toencourage and support exercise,” he said.

The ongoing restrictions continue to cause uncertainty for swimming pool operators, which

remain closed at the current Level 5. In December 2020 €2,386,519 was awarded to over

200 facilities nationwide.