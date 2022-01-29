Search

29 Jan 2022

Ballyshannon Drama Group taking front and centre stage

Cast look forward to bringing you the Arthur Miller play of All my Sons

Abbey Arts Centre, Ballyshannon

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

29 Jan 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The talented cast and crew of the Ballyshannon Drama Society are getting ready to entertain audiences, once again, and audiences are sure to be thrilled with their latest production - the Arthur Miller play ‘All my Sons.’


The drama takes to the Abbey Arts Centre stage with their latest production, from February 16 to 19, at 8pm.
Rehearsals have been underway for months at this stage, in line with government health guidelines, in time for the opening night a few weeks from now.
The easing of restrictions also means the group will be able to take the show on the road to participate in the All-Ireland Drama Festival.
The director of this year’s production is Trish Keane. This is Trish’s first time at the helm of a festival production. However, she has been a major contributor to the success of previous productions.
The stellar, multi-award-winning cast consists of familiar faces alongside new comers.

