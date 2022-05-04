Search

05 May 2022

Moya Brennan to be conferred with honorary doctorate

DCU will present the Donegal music icon with a Doctor of Philosophy

Moya Brennan to be conferred with honorary doctorate

Moya Brennan

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

04 May 2022 11:10 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Donegal music icon Moya Brennan will be conferred with an honorary doctorate later this month.

The world renowned Moya, ‘The First Lady of Celtic Music’ will be awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) by Dublin City University.

The award will be presented on May 26 with Dómhnal Slattery, one of the world's leading aircraft leasing pioneers and CEO of Avolon, also to be conferred.

'The biggest story ever in Irish sport': Donegal journalist on Daniel Kinahan

Glencolmcille man Kieran Cunningham launches a new four-part podcast series this week

Moya was born as the eldest of nine siblings and began with the legendary Clannad in 1970.

Their first album was released in 1973 and almost 20 years later she recorded her first solo album in 1992.

In total, Moya has recorded 25 albums, and has sold 20 million records.

She compiled eight solo albums while still being actively involved with Clannad.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media