Moya Brennan to be conferred with honorary doctorate

Moya Brennan
Donegal music icon Moya Brennan will be conferred with an honorary doctorate later this month.
The world renowned Moya, ‘The First Lady of Celtic Music’ will be awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) by Dublin City University.
The award will be presented on May 26 with Dómhnal Slattery, one of the world's leading aircraft leasing pioneers and CEO of Avolon, also to be conferred.
Moya was born as the eldest of nine siblings and began with the legendary Clannad in 1970.
Their first album was released in 1973 and almost 20 years later she recorded her first solo album in 1992.
In total, Moya has recorded 25 albums, and has sold 20 million records.
She compiled eight solo albums while still being actively involved with Clannad.
