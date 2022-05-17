Daniel O'Donnell mourns death of former road manager

Daniel O'Donnell with his former road manager, Joe Collum, who has died.
Daniel O’Donnell says he will ‘never forget’ his former road manager and good friend, Joe Collum.
On Tuesday night, the Donegal singer announced the death of Mr Collum.
In 2008, Mr Collum, who Daniel described as his ‘right-hand man’ was diagnosed with cancer.
Mr Collum sadly passed away on Tuesday evening.
“It is with deep sadness that I have to announce the passing of my good friend Joe Collum,” Daniel wrote.
“Many of you will remember Joe, he was my road manager for many years, until illness prevented him from the extensive traveling.
“He passed away peacefully this evening with his wife Ann and their daughter Emma to whom I extend my sincere sympathy by his side.
“Rest In Peace Joe. We will never forget you.”
