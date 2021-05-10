Contact

Two for today; Do you need a new car? Or, are you looking to give your home a makeover ... we are here to help

Donegal back in business - support local

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

As part of the Back in Business campaign by donegallive.ie - we will be highlighting two Donegal businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally. 


As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in Donegal are becoming available, so we all can play our part and support them. 

Here's our first instalment of the Two for Today initiative: 

DMG MOTORS

PHONE 074 97 21396

Based in Donegal Town, DMG Motors are main dealers for Skoda, SEAT and Mitsubishi new cars and commercial vehicles.

We have a huge selection of cars to suit every budget: 

Are you the type that falls in love at first sight? Check out the all-new ŠKODA FABIA at DMG motors on their Facebook page..

Click here for more information 

STOCKHOUSE INTERIORS - Furniture and accessories

074 97 25267

At Stockhouse Interiors they pride themselves on sourcing and selling high-quality furniture and accessories. They stock a large range of household furniture, everything from traditional to modern, shabby-chic to country and every style in between. They also specialise in giftware, curtains, cushions and rugs, to complete your individual look. They have furniture to suit every style and make your house a home. So, if you feel you home could do with a much-needed makeover check out what this fabulous family-owned business can offer you.... 

The shop is located at Drumrooske Business Park with FREE parking and a delivery service is also available. Check out their website for more details and to see a wide range of furniture that could give your home and your garden that new look it needs this summer

Send an e-mail to info@stockhouseinteriors.com

Click here to see all they have to offer on their website

