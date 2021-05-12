Two for Today: Put your best foot forward at the Ballyshannon Shoe Company

Contact
As part of the Back in Business campaign by donegallive.ie - we will be highlighting two Donegal businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally. By supporting local businesses you support local jobs and the local economy.
As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in this county are becoming available, so make sure to support them and to continue to support them.
Here's our first instalment of the Two for Today initiative:
The Ballyshannon Shoe Company.
The Ballyshannon Shoe Company, was founded in 1949, by the late Tom Culkin. The sports department was added in 1979, and specialises in well known sports brands like ADIDAS, NIKE, SKECHERS, and ASICS. They pride themselves on great customer service.
Please call 087 162 6004 for more information
Contact them on their Facebook page, click here.
Gerard Ferguson Jeweller and Watch Maker
Gerard Ferguson's shop is well known throughout the county. The popular shop is located on Castle Street Ballyshannon. Experts in horology, you can get your watch or clock fixed fixed at the shop. It is the ideal place to find a gift for that very special person in your life.
Please call 071 98 58 196 to make an appointment.
You can also email fergusonjewellers@gmail.com
You can also contact them on their Facebook page here.
