Two for Today: Start a new chapter in your life at A Novel Idea

Contact
Shops and businesses are opening up across the county and country - the excitement is tangible this Monday morning.
As part of the Back in Business campaign by Donegallive.ie - we will be highlighting two Donegal businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.
As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in Donegal are becoming available, so make sure to support them.
Here's our first instalment of the Two for Today initiative:
A Novel Idea:
Phone: 071 98 58 124
Located at Castle Street Ballyshannon, A Novel Idea, is a firm favourite with many. You will find literary delights alongside much-needed stationary and other vitals, such as, ink cartridges in this friendly store. You will definitely find a gift for someone you love in this treasure trove.
Find out more, or contact them at their Facebook page, here.
XXXXXXXXXXXX
Evolve, Letterkenny
Phone: 074 91 61 615
Located in Letterkenny, Evolve is the home of big brand for fashion. It is certain that there will be many people who will be delighted to get inside Evolve this week and buy new clothes with their favourite brands. You will certainly find all the brands you love in this store. #shoplocal
View this post on Instagram
*Special offers in store
*Discounts in store
*New arrivals for HOT summer season
*10% of first order - sign up for their mailing list
Click here for more information
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.