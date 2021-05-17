Two for Today: Start a new chapter in your life at A Novel Idea

Shops and businesses are opening up across the county and country - the excitement is tangible this Monday morning.

As part of the Back in Business campaign by Donegallive.ie - we will be highlighting two Donegal businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in Donegal are becoming available, so make sure to support them.

Here's our first instalment of the Two for Today initiative:

A Novel Idea:

Phone: 071 98 58 124

Located at Castle Street Ballyshannon, A Novel Idea, is a firm favourite with many. You will find literary delights alongside much-needed stationary and other vitals, such as, ink cartridges in this friendly store. You will definitely find a gift for someone you love in this treasure trove.

Find out more, or contact them at their Facebook page, here.

Evolve, Letterkenny

Phone: 074 91 61 615

Located in Letterkenny, Evolve is the home of big brand for fashion. It is certain that there will be many people who will be delighted to get inside Evolve this week and buy new clothes with their favourite brands. You will certainly find all the brands you love in this store. #shoplocal

A post shared by Evolve Clothing (@evolveclothingofficial)

*Special offers in store

*Discounts in store

*New arrivals for HOT summer season

*10% of first order - sign up for their mailing list

