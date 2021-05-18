Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Two for Today: Enjoy strolling around 'The present day' in Ardara for gifts for that special someone

Eurosaver in Donegal Town supports local projects and artists

Two for Today: Enjoy strolling around 'The present day' in Ardara for gifts for that special someone

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

Shops and businesses are opening up across the county and country so spirits are high in Donegal this week. 

As part of the Back in Business campaign by Donegallive.ie - we will be highlighting two Donegal businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in Donegal are becoming available, so make sure to support them.

Here's our first instalment of the Two for Today initiative: 

Eurosaver

You can call them on 071 97 25 728

Located at Quay Street Donegal Town, Eurosaver has a huge selection of country music CDs DVDs, souvenirs and gifts. One of the great things about this shop is that it seriously supports local artists and projects so it would be nice to support them in return. 

Find out more, or contact them at their Facebook page, <

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

The Present Day 

Phone 074 95 54 111

This shop definitely is a treasure trove and is described by many as being an Aladdin's Cave. Located in the beautiful town of Ardara, you will certainly find beautiful something for everyone in here, from Yankee candles to Newgrange jewellery. The shop is family run for over two decades and you are certain of a friendly and helpful service in this shop. 

They are now open, so you can enjoy a browse in the Ardara shop:

You can check out their Facebook page for more information here.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie