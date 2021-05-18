Two for Today: Enjoy strolling around 'The present day' in Ardara for gifts for that special someone

Shops and businesses are opening up across the county and country so spirits are high in Donegal this week.

Eurosaver

You can call them on 071 97 25 728

Located at Quay Street Donegal Town, Eurosaver has a huge selection of country music CDs DVDs, souvenirs and gifts. One of the great things about this shop is that it seriously supports local artists and projects so it would be nice to support them in return.

Find out more, or contact them at their Facebook page, <

The Present Day

Phone 074 95 54 111

This shop definitely is a treasure trove and is described by many as being an Aladdin's Cave. Located in the beautiful town of Ardara, you will certainly find beautiful something for everyone in here, from Yankee candles to Newgrange jewellery. The shop is family run for over two decades and you are certain of a friendly and helpful service in this shop.

They are now open, so you can enjoy a browse in the Ardara shop:

You can check out their Facebook page for more information here.