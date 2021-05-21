Two for Today: Ace Clinics in Letterkenny - for a range of aesthetic comsetic enhancements

As part of the Back in Business campaign by Donegallive.ie - we are highlighting Donegal businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in Donegal are becoming available, so make sure to support them.

Ace Clinics on the Port Road in Letterkenny specialises in: Semi Permanent Makeup,Fat Freezing, Microneedling, Dermaplaning Facials, PDO Threads, PRP Facials & Plasma Fibroblast at affordable prices.

Donnamarie McBride, who has extensive experience and knowledge within the Beauty industry, has introduced new products and equipment into the industry and had great passion for researching and finding the "next big thing."

She has worked and treated many celebrities in the UK and carried out several treatments in Londons prestigious Harley street.

For more information go to

https://www.facebook.com/aceclinics.ie/

http://www.aceclinics.ie/

Ace Clinics

2 Robertson Hall,

Port Road, Letterkenny

Tel: 083 422 4557