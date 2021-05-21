Two for Today: Ace Clinics in Letterkenny - for a range of aesthetic comsetic enhancements

Search our Archive
As part of the Back in Business campaign by Donegallive.ie - we are highlighting Donegal businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.
As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in Donegal are becoming available, so make sure to support them.
Ace Clinics on the Port Road in Letterkenny specialises in: Semi Permanent Makeup,Fat Freezing, Microneedling, Dermaplaning Facials, PDO Threads, PRP Facials & Plasma Fibroblast at affordable prices.
Donnamarie McBride, who has extensive experience and knowledge within the Beauty industry, has introduced new products and equipment into the industry and had great passion for researching and finding the "next big thing."
She has worked and treated many celebrities in the UK and carried out several treatments in Londons prestigious Harley street.
For more information go to
https://www.facebook.com/aceclinics.ie/
Ace Clinics
2 Robertson Hall,
Port Road, Letterkenny
Tel: 083 422 4557
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Letterkenny Institute of Technology is one of three institutions that make up the Connacht Ulster Alliance which is bidding for technological university status
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.