Popular Donegal diner under new management - great food and great service guaranteed

Great food and great service is what is promised at Furey’s Diner, and that is certainly what you get.

Run by mother and daughter Mary and Sarah Furey, those coming into the diner immediately feel welcome. Mary and Sarah have kept many of the menu favourites from the former Linda’s Diner, but have added new dishes too.

They took over the popular diner from Linda and Jon Geary back in September, having both been working there at the time.

Mary said: “I was working here nine years and Sarah was here for seven years. We got the opportunity to take it on and we were happy to do so.”

Sarah explains where they went from there.

“At first we worked with it as it was,” she said. “Then through the Covid-19 lockdown we had time to change things a bit and make it our own.

“We were just five months in business when Covid hit. But lockdown has been tough for everyone. We used the time to readjust and think about what we wanted to do.”

Mary and Sarah head up a team of 13 which includes Mary’s second daughter, Marie.

So what is it like working with family?

“We all get on really well together,” said Sarah. “We are more like sisters than mother and daughter. It is the same at home, we are there together and we are in here together and we all get on great.”

Opening up post Covid-19 has been a big challenge for all businesses, but Mary and Sarah are very aware of the need for safety measures. And these are apparent from the moment you go in the door.

“All our staff are trained in Covid safety and are aware of how to make sure there is always a safe environment for customers and for themselves,” said Sarah.

Mary and Sarah have also added an exciting new dimension to the business. They have a take away menu which is available from 6.30pm to 10.30pm. The menu can be seen on the Furey’s Diner Facebook page, as can updates and news from the team.