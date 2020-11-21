New store opens in Donegal with 40 jobs - and bosses are looking at more sites around the county

Homesavers has opened in Donegal Town creating 40 jobs and giving a great boost to the local economy.

The stope was officially opened by Leas Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District of Donegal, Cllr Noel Jordan (SF).

Cllr Jordan told Donegal Live: "On behalf of Donegal County Council I welcome the investment that Hos=mesavesrs has put into DOnegal Town and I look forward to working in any way we can to support them.

"The addition of 40 jobs is a big boost at this time.

Indeed, the investment by the retail chain is a huge vote of confidence in Donegal. This is the company's first store in Donegal and there could soon be more to follow.

"They have monitored a lot of towns and I know they were looking at Donegal Town for a while," said Cllr Jordan.

"They say it has huge potnetial to grow. I welcome that they are looking at other areas too."

A spokesperson for Homesavers said: "We are delighted to make our way to the north west and become part of the community in Donegal Town, and we are proud to be creating 40 new jobs at our new location in The Glebe area.

"We are excited to keep bringing new Homesavers stores to local communities and bringing in new members to Team Homesavers. Well done to everyone for their fantastic work on this store, and welcome to the team Homesavers Donegal Town!"

Homesavers is located on the site of the former Glebe Furniture and Foodland Cash and Carry. It stocks a huge range including homeware, cleaning products, toys, gifts and more.

Further information can be found on the Homesavers Facebook page.