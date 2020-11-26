Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal food businesses are facing very difficult choices due to lockdown uncertainty

Restaurants and cafés need more consideration when it comes to imposing restrictions

Donegal food businesses are facing very difficult choices due to lockdown uncertainty

Food businesses need to know if they can order produce for next week

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Restaurateurs, café owners and other businesses dealing with short shelf-life produce are at their wits end over the uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 restriction levels.

While preparing for a move out of Level Five next week, those who need fresh produce to run their business are facing a dilemma. Do they order now to ensure that they will be able to fulfill their menu if restrictions are eased? Or do they wait until closer to the time and risk not being able to get an adequate supply of produce?

Jo Roarty of Quay West Restaurant in Donegal Town is trying to take her characteristic positive approach. But these are unprecedented times and even the most pro-active and optimistic members of the business community are struggling to see the way forward.

“We are here getting ready to open but in reality we have no idea what is going to happen,” she told the Donegal Post. 

“Even if we do open, we don’t know how long we can stay open for before there is another lockdown. It is very costly for businesses to close. We have to throw out all our stock. You can’t even give it to people because with the Covid, people are being so careful. 

“We don’t know what is ahead so we just have to try and order day by day.”

There are well-founded fears that while the rest of the country could go back to Level 2 restrictions, Donegal might not. The 14-day incidence rate remains the highest in the country and being a border county makes it more difficult to suppress the spread of Covid-19.

“I wonder will Donegal get open for business at all,” said Ms Roarty. “But we have to keep looking ahead. All we can do is go for it and hope we get to open next week.”
If restrictions only ease to Level 3 for Donegal, that will not be good news for restaurants and cafés. They will only be able to open for take-away or outdoor dining up to 15 people. It goes without saying that outdoor dining in a Donegal winter is not going to sustain any food businesses.  

This seems grossly unfair when other aspects of the hospitality industry are allowed to serve food.

“The big question I have - and I say this with no disrespect to our colleagues and friends in the hotel industry - is how can the government think that it is safe to stay in a hotel for 24 hours but not to sit in a restaurant for just over an hour?”

It is hoped that whatever is decided, more thought will be given to businesses which cannot hold on to stock because of its perishable nature. And it is also hoped that supports for businesses will continue into the new year to give this hard-hit sector hope for the future.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie