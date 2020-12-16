Contact

Awards for two Donegal businesses for their delightful and uplifting Christmas displays

The efforts of the hospitality sector were recognised in this particularly challenging year

Blas and the Blueberry received awards for their Christmas displays

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

After a year of unprecedented challenges, two hospitality business owners in Donegal Town were delighted to receive prizes for their wonderful and uplifting Christmas displays.

The Blueberry Tearooms and Blas have both created delightful displays and were awarded for the efforts by Donegal Community Chamber.

Displays created by members of the business community play a huge part in adding to the festive atmosphere of a town or village. This is recognised by Donegal Community Chamber and the Christmas Lights Committee through their annual awards.

Committee member Mary McGettigan said: “Every year we give out two awards in recognition of the fantastic displays by businesses. There is usually one for the best small window display and one for the best large window display.

“This year however, we decided to do things differently in light of how hard 2020 has been on the hospitality sector. We felt that it was important to recognise the huge efforts made by these businesses.

“There can only be one winner in each section but we would like to commend the efforts of everyone in this hard-hit sector of our business community here in Donegal Town. 

“The Blueberry is the winner in the small display category. Brian always makes a great effort and the lights are really lovely. This year he worked really hard to keep going and he is a worthy winner.

“The award for the large display goes to Blas. It always looks fantastic at Christmas with its incredible outdoor and indoor displays and this year is no exception.

“We would like to thank all the businesses of Donegal Town who have put great work into their window and light displays. It is more important than ever this year and we would like to remind people to shop local and support our hard-working business community.”

