On the move - Jayne Orr Foot Clinic opens in beautiful new premises

The new clinic has refurbished treatment rooms, parking and is wheelchair accessible

Staff Reporter

From Monday 11th January, the Jayne Orr Foot Clinic will open its’ doors at Upper Main Street Ballyshannon in a spacious new clinic located two doors up from Cassidy Electricals. 

Jayne Orr has taken over the landmark building known locally as the old Drama Centre and has refurbished it with new treatment rooms, with parking at the side, entry at the bright yellow railings and is wheelchair accessible.

As a highly experienced and qualified Podiatrist, Jayne Orr provides Podiatry diagnosis and treatments for a range of feet and leg issues, including foot and ankle problems with sprains and fractures, Diabetic foot care, bunions, heel pain, ingrown & fungal toenails, verrucas, warts, corns, calluses, shin splints and provides specialised Gait Analysis. 

My motto is “your feet shouldn’t hurt”, says Jayne Orr. “I have found over the years that people can suffer from a range of complaints which can be effectively treated here at the Foot Clinic, for example ingrown toe nails are very common. Corns and calluses are another painful issue that many suffer in silence with, caused most commonly by poorly fitting shoes. With the rise of Diabetes in the population, Diabetics require specialist foot care which is a key service of the clinic.”

Another specialist service available is Gait Analysis which is a scan of the movement of the feet which shows if a person requires custom made foot orthotics which are manufactured specifically for the client. Orthotics can work on foot complaints like fallen arches, shin splints and heel pain, such as Achilles Heel, this is especially prevalent in those involved in various sports.

Other services at the Jayne Orr Foot Clinic include Reflexology and Acupuncture, find out more at www.jayneorrfootclinic.ie  or telephone 071 9833835 

