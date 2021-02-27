Donegal businesses win in Digital Business Ireland - Permanent TSB National Digital Awards

Two Donegal-based businesses have been named winners in their respective categories in the inaugural Digital Business Ireland - permanent tsb awards,

Leading digital representative body, Digital Business Ireland in partnership with title sponsor, permanent tsb, launched the Digital Awards in October 2020. The aim was to promote and mark best practice in digital businesses, digital innovation and the people that power them. Over 300 businesses and individuals entered the 2020 Award series across thirteen categories.

Donegal business Batch came away with the award for the Food, Beverage Website of the Year with McElhinney’s winning in the Digital Media Campaign 2020 category.

Batch is based in Falcarragh and prides itself in creating a "new foodie experience".

After learning of its success, it posted the following message on its facebook page: "We are delighted to be chosen as Food & Beverage Website of the Year for 2021. Thank you to all our customers both online and those who come in to see us in Falcarragh.

"Thanks to our amazing team here in Batch. We have a few different elements to our small business now and the team members in each part are just as important as the other, it takes everyone’s input and we are so very grateful.

Congrats to the runner up and all the other nominations, privilege to be in your company. Thanks to Digital Business Ireland, Magico and Permanent TSB.

"Thanks to the amazing, ever ready and ever available Tommy at Manna Design who designed our wonderful website."

Separately, also from Donegal, Triona Design and Inish Pharmacy emerged as runners-up in the New Website of the Year and Health, Beauty, Well-being Website of the Year categories, respectively.

The finalists, from around Ireland, gathered on Friday evening to honour 2020’s outstanding businesses, innovators and inspiring individuals at a virtual event hosted by broadcaster, Jonathan Healy. During the virtual event, viewers saw the prestigious and coveted National Website of the Year Award go to Galway company, Spotlight Oral Care. Runner-up in the category was Dublin Airport.

Among the other winners announced at the virtual Awards evening are An Post, Fáilte Ireland, Pinergy, LuLu+ Belle, Nami Naturale, Dogpatch Labs, social media influencer Louise Cooney, Colin Meagle of the Continuum Group, Ashley McDonnell of international fashion retailer, Puig and Niamh Tallon of HerSport.ie.

The remaining runners up include Harvey Norman, Jump Juice Bars, Beauty Buddy, HatchHouse Digital, LoyLap, Boxworks Co.Work.Space, Devan Hughes of Buymie, Samantha Kelly AKA Tweeting Goddess, Alice Goodwin of Core Optimisation and Fiona Daly of Codec.

Sponsors of the category Awards include Campion Insurances Ltd, Codec, Grouper Technology, Hikari Data Solutions, humm, .IE, Olive Group, Open Out, Lewis Silkin and Magico.

Secretary General of Digital Business Ireland, Lorraine Higgins, said: “We were delighted to recognise seventy outstanding businesses and people in the finals of the 2020 Digital Awards series. Selecting the winners proved to be a genuinely difficult task in light of the exceptional quality and high standard of the entries. With numerous standout submissions, the expert judging panel had an exceptionally difficult task. The passion and perseverance of businesses in Ireland was consistent throughout and we were thrilled to reward their hard work and endeavour at our virtual event.

“The growing importance of digital capability in business is crucial to meet the demands of the Covid-19 pandemic, as new channels are developed for customers to access goods and services. So many of the entrants in the Digital Awards demonstrated cutting-edge innovation and as such, have played a key role in keeping our economy open amid the various restrictions. Their resilience in the face of the extreme disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic is simply inspiring.

“On behalf of all at Digital Business Ireland, the members and partners, I want to thank all 300 entrants for getting involved in the process. We would also like to extend our our heartiest of congratulations to those businesses, innovators and industry professionals who have been awarded across the thirteen categories and encourage those that did not to learn from the process and enter again next year.”

Head of Business Banking at permanent tsb Mags Brennan said: “We, at permanent tsb, are delighted to partner with Digital Business Ireland for this year’s inaugural Digital Awards and in particular as sponsors of the Website of the Year category. It is clear from the quality and standard of finalists across all Award categories that digital is now a critical capability and key to the way we now do business in Ireland. Permanent tsb is committed to supporting businesses in our communities and our partnership with Digital Business Ireland allows us to reward and recognise the very best in digital businesses. Congratulations to all the winners and runners up.”