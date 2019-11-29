COMPETITION TIME: Here's your chance to win an early Christmas present

Have you ever thought about taking out a gym membership or taking up golf? Well here is your chance to win a fantastic prize of a 12 month membership at the Redcastle Hotel Redcastle Hotel.

The stunning hotel, situated on the banks of Lough Foyle, is inviting readers to nominate someone who you feel has made a difference in Moville, Inishowen or Donegal and deserves to win this fantastic prize.

How to enter

Enter your application online or application forms available at the spa and hotel reception or to download on the website.

In your application you include a summary of why you are nominating this person.

Entries can be returned to the hotel reception, emailed to sales@redcastlehotel.com or posted to this address: Membership Competition Entry, The Redcastle Hotel, Moville.

Competition Details

Entries close on Monday, December 9 at 5.00pm.

The winner will be announced on Thursday, December 12 at The Spa and Leisure Open Night and will be contacted directly. All are welcome to attend.

Prize is valid from January 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020 and is non-transferable.

The winner will be presented their prize at the hotel and a photo will be circulated on social media and local media.