Irish Wheelchair Association’s workers in Donegal support people during Covid-19 crisis

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Irish Wheelchair Association’s frontline workers are delivering vital services to people with physical disabilities in homes in Donegal throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

The organisation has also set up an emergency response team to continue to reach people with disabilities, who may become sick with the coronavirus and isolated.

Mary McGrena, service coordinator, Donegal, said: “This is a very worrying time for people who use our services and are dependent on our assistance to allow them to remain living safely in their own homes. Many of them are aware that due to their disability they are extremely vulnerable to Covid-19.

“Members of our community outreach and assisted living teams are among the many heroic frontline healthcare staff who are courageously committed to reaching the most vulnerable during this very difficult time.

“Our assisted living workers are visiting people’s homes, helping them to live independently and to carry out vital everyday tasks such as personal care, cooking and household chores.

“Our outreach team is providing social support such as shopping, collecting prescriptions, providing transport to banks & post offices, helping people to pay online bills and assisting people to apply for welfare payments as well as calling for a chat both in person and on the phone.

“Activities that would usually take place in our community centres are being brought to people’s homes, such as arts and crafts. We are developing an online physical and mental wellness package, so people can access low-impact exercise classes and mindfulness tools to help people stay well physically and mentally as the crisis takes hold.

“The new emergency response team will act as a third layer of support following family and the HSE, if one of our service users has to go into self-isolation."

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Irish Wheelchair Association has been forced to postpone its nationwide fundraising activities and close its network of charity shops.

Like many organisations and businesses it has regrettably had to lay off valued staff members temporarily, who have contributed greatly to building its services to where they are today.

The charity supports 4,000 people with physical disabilities every week in Ireland across a spectrum of needs and is now appealing to the public for support.

“Each year Irish Wheelchair Association needs to raise €2 million over and above our HSE funding to keep our vital services running,” said Ms McGrena.

“We are aware that it is a difficult time for everyone and we’re asking people to make a donation to support our frontline workers, if they can afford to."

To support Irish Wheelchair Association visit iwa.ie.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

