Covid-related scam attempting to trick people in Donegal

Gardaí warn people across the country to be vigilant

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Gardaí and the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation have issued a warning to businesses across the country following the discovery of a new phishing scam.

A fraudulent email is in circulation inviting applications for the Restart Grant Plus.

However, the Department stress that the application process for the genuine Restart Grant Plus can only be made through the applicant's relevant local authority.

“Under no circumstances should anyone provide personal or bank details to the bogus email address,” stressed the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation in a statement issued this week.

If you receive one of these fraudulent emails please do not open it.

If you believe you have compromised your bank details by answering one of these fraudulent emails you are advised to immediately contact your bank so they can deal with the breach.

You should also contact your local gardai and make them aware of the situation.

If you wish to apply for the genuine Restart Grant Plus - which is part of the Government's package of supports to businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, you should get in touch directly with your local authority.

