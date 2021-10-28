Total prize pot of €12,000 up for grabs in the Donegal Enterprise Awards

Donegal businesses invited to enter the Donegal Enterprise Awards
Donegal Enterprise Awards are now open and businesses are encouraged to enter.
The Awards which are organised by the Local Enterprise Office Donegal celebrate the achievements of Donegal’s small business sector over the past two years (2020 - 2021). With an overall prize fund of €12,000, they shine a light on the success stories of small business owners from all over the county.
The closing date is Monday, November 15 at 12 noon. The winners will be announced at the Donegal Enterprise Awards Ceremony on Friday, December 3.
All applicant businesses must have fewer than 50 employees and must have been in receipt of direct LEO support under specific interventions.
A full list of categories, prizes and eligibility criteria as well as details of how to enter can be found at localenterprise.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.