Two Donegal businesses make it to finals of National Small Business Awards

Two Donegal businesses have been named as finalists in SFA National Small Business Awards 2022.

Kinnegar Brewery in Letterkenny has been announced as a finalist in the food and drink category while Verve Boutique in Letterkenny is a finalist in the retail category.

A total of 47 companies have been selected as finalists from 12 different counties and across ten categories.

The aim of the awards is to celebrate the achievements of small businesses in Ireland and to recognise the vital contribution of the small business sector to Irish industry.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD, who is patron of the awards, said: “The SFA National Small Business Awards acknowledge and recognise the innovation, resilience, and talent demonstrated by these companies, and their importance to the future of the Irish economy.

"This is especially important as we re-open society and rebuild as we emerge from the pandemic. We need the agility, flexibility and adaptability of small business more than ever now”.

Sue O’Neill, chair of the SFA Awards judging panel, said: “The response to the awards programme serves as a reminder that Irish small companies are resilient, putting their best foot forward and seeking recognition for their efforts. As well as our nine award categories, we also feature five of the best emerging new businesses (less than two years established) and, given the quality of the businesses represented this year, entrepreneurship is alive and well in Ireland.”

