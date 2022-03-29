Donegal schools to battle it out in upcoming Údarás na Gaeltachta final

Transition year students in Gairmscoil Chú Uladh, An Clochán and Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada, Árainn Mhór are hoping to win the All-Ireland Final of the Údarás na Gaeltachta Clár na gComhlachtaí Competition which will be held in person on April 6, next.

The student's products encourage overcoming obstacles and practical challenges.

The winners of the All-Ireland Final will represent Ireland at the Junior Achievement Europe Company of the Year Competition 2022 which will be held in the Estonian capital of Tallinn in July of this year.

Seven mini-companies were established by pupils from Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Cork and Kerry will battle it out in this year’s National Final. The one-day national final will be held on April 6 next and students be coming together under one roof for the first time in two years to school to present their businesses to the judges.

‘Spraoi’ was founded by pupils from Gairmscoil Chú Uladh and ‘Rabhchán Ola don Tanc’ was established by Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada. Both schools won the joint honours at the Northern Regional Final and both teams hope that they can impress the judges at the National Final in order to compete for European glory.

The Údarás na Gaeltachta Clár na gComhlachtaí programme is a hands-on business learning experience developed and delivered by Údarás na Gaeltachta in partnership with Junior Achievement Ireland (JAI) and is taught by business volunteers through the Irish language to 750 transition year pupils in Gaeltacht regions. This is the fourth time that the winners of the Údarás na Gaeltachta’s Clár na gComhlachtaí will have the opportunity to participate at the European level of the competition.