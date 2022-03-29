Hundreds set to scale Donegal's highest peak for worthy causes

Hundreds of people from the north west and beyond are set to scale Donegal's highest peak this Saturday, April 2, when they take part in the Climb Errigal Together event.

All proceeds from the challenge will go to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House. The climb in the heart of the Donegal Gaeltacht is one of 150 that has been organised nationally as part of Climb with Charlie - an initiative established by former RTÉ reporter, Charlie Bird, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease six months ago.

Mr Bird subsequently announced that he was going to climb Croagh Patrick with family and friends to raise funds for the two charities mentioned above. Climb Errigal Together was launched in February and the organisers are expecting a large turnout on Saturday.

"There's been quite a bit of planning and preparation done over the last few weeks and there has been a great buy-in from the community," the event's main coordinator, Eamon McGee, said.

"Everything is in place and the number one priority is to ensure everyone gets up and down safely. We are asking everyone taking part in the climb to register online and to sign on at Ionad Pobal Dhún Lúiche when they arrive in Dunlewey on Saturday. There will be no parking within a kilometre on either side of Errigal car park, and all traffic will be directed into the village where there will be ample parking. Once people have signed on, they will be taken by shuttle bus to the base of the mountain. After they've completed the climb, they'll be taken back to Pobal Dhún Lúiche by shuttle bus as well where they will be able to avail of some light refreshments. Our aim is to keep the flow of people steady in both directions for the duration of the event," he added.

The first climbers will sign on at 8.30 on Saturday morning and the latest time for signing on will be 3.30pm. All those who register will be given a goodie bag which will include a bottle of water, fruit, and a bag of sweets.

To register for "Climb Errigal Together" or to make a donation, click on the link below:

https://climberrigaltogether. com

The distance up and down Errigal is around 4K and all climbers are advised to arrive at basecamp with suitable clothing and proper footwear. They are also asked to heed the guidance of the gardaí, the Civil Defence, Donegal Mountain Rescue, and those from the clubs and sporting groups who will be deployed at points. Everyone who takes on the Climb Errigal Together challenge will be presented with a medal sponsored by Michael Murphy Sports.



