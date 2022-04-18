Restaurant that hit the headlines for generosity during lockdown has closed

A Donegal Town restaurant which made national headlines for its kind offer to help struggling families during Level 5 Covid restrictions has closed down.

La Fiesta in Merchant Court, Donegal Town was a hugely popular restaurant which offered a true taste of Mexico and a very friendly service over the last five years.

Owners Martine and Felipe Hernandez are highly regarded in the community.

In October 2020 when many people were facing a lot of challenges due to Covid-19 and Level 5 restrictions that were in operation at the time, the Hernandez twins made a very generous offer, saying: "If anyone is not working, not getting paid, has had their hours cut and runs out of food or times are just too tough, please don’t let you or your kids go to sleep on an empty stomach.

“Don’t be afraid or embarrassed to send us a private message. We will do what we can to help. It may simply be a case of dropping off a meal to your door. Just know that we are here if you need us.”

The restaurant continued to offer a take away service for much of the pandemic, and had reopened fully.

However, the owners decided not to reopen after Easter, citing lack of family time and difficulty in recruiting staff as the reasons for the closure.

Fans can still enjoy dining at the owners' other premises, the Aroma Coffee Shop and Bakery in Donegal Craft Village.

La Fiesta premises is now up for lease, with further details available from Anderson Auctioneers at anderson.ie or by calling 074 9722888.