Atlantic Technology University in deal with New Jersey academic and real estate entities

New links between Donegal and New Jersey are set to be forged as a direct result of an agreement that has just been signed.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, alongside Choose New Jersey President and CEO Wesley Mathews, signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) between New Jersey academic and real estate entities and Atlantic Technological University on Monday.

The MOUs aim to create mutually beneficial opportunities and forge collaboration in innovative projects that foster entrepreneurship, business development, career development, and international education.

“A consistent effort of my administration has been helping New Jersey institutions in identifying and partnering with entities that can help grow New Jersey’s economy and create good-paying jobs,” said Governor Murphy. “The partnerships solidified today are an example of the fruits of those efforts. The MOU’s signed today will further propel New Jersey’s path toward economic progress as we welcome new partnerships, opportunities, and perspectives to our state. Today’s announcement will facilitate international collaborations that will spur economic growth and build a vibrant technology ecosystem rooted in New Jersey’s legacy of innovation.”

“New Jersey is a global technology hub,” Wesley Mathews, President and CEO of Choose New Jersey added. “The MOUs signed today demonstrate that international institutions recognize what we already know – that the state’s unique combination of top-tier universities, talent, infrastructure, and ideal location make us extremely appealing to global institutions. Choose New Jersey is proud to facilitate these partnerships and assist more Irish companies as they consider growth opportunities in New Jersey.”

The first MOU was signed between New Jersey City University (NJCU) and Atlantic Technological University (ATU). Among other items, the agreement calls for connecting companies participating in the ATU incubator programs and companies aligned with NJCU’s School of Business and the Guarini Institute for International Education and Economic Mobility, with the ecosystem in New Jersey and the west and northwest of Ireland respectively.

Both schools will facilitate student trips to the other’s campuses to complement career development opportunities and engage in faculty exchanges and connections. Lastly, the MOU will provide access to working space at the NJCU School of Business innovation centre for ATU entrepreneurs to explore expansion into the U.S. market.

Dr. Bernard McSherry, Founding Dean of the NJCU School of Business, said, “Working together, we will foster economic development, and the good jobs that accompany it, in both New Jersey and Ireland”

“I can’t wait to see the results of this partnership,” said Dr. Orla Flynn, President of ATU. “The arrangement signed today with NJCU will open doors of collaboration and opportunity for both partners and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with NJCU.”

The second MOU is between New Brunswick Development Corporation (DEVCO), Atlantic Technological University (ATU), and Choose New Jersey. This collaboration will promote foreign direct investment, enhance the global competitiveness of New Jersey and Irish companies and support collaborative research and development in areas of common interest. DEVCO will offer ATU companies six months of free office, lab, or coworking space at the New Jersey Innovation & Technology HUB located in New Brunswick.

Dr. Flynn added, “We look forward to working with Choose New Jersey and DEVCO to accelerate the growth of ATU-supported tech companies who are looking to expand their operations across the Atlantic.”