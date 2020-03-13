Mega popular Donegal Café closes temporarily due to unprecedented coronavirus situation

Contact
Gap Coffee Shop closed temporarily due to coronavirus situation
A popular Donegal café has taken the unprecedented decision to close temporarily due to the “continuing spread of the coronavirus.”
The Gap Coffee Shop in Bridgend, which normally does a roaring trade catering for customers from Donegal, Derry and beyond, will re-open on Sunday, March 29.
The Gap's owners said they took the decision to close “to protect the health of our staff and customers. We will be back as soon as possible.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.