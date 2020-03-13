Mega popular Donegal Café closes temporarily due to unprecedented coronavirus situation

A popular Donegal café has taken the unprecedented decision to close temporarily due to the “continuing spread of the coronavirus.”



The Gap Coffee Shop in Bridgend, which normally does a roaring trade catering for customers from Donegal, Derry and beyond, will re-open on Sunday, March 29.



The Gap's owners said they took the decision to close “to protect the health of our staff and customers. We will be back as soon as possible.”