A Donegal GAA club extends a helping hand to 'at risk' people in the community amidst Covid-19 fears

Four Masters GAA club offers to help members of the community at risk from Covid-19
Four Masters GAA Club has offered to assist those at risk from Covid-19.
The club took to facebook to say: "If there are any elderly or vulnerable people living in our community that need help getting essential shopping, groceries or fuel don’t be afraid to contact us at 086 052 3905 and we will gladly help in any way we can."
Many more people who were inspired by the gesture have offered to help.
