Donegal GAA club seeking volunteers to help at Covid-19 testing centre

A Donegal GAA club is looking for volunteers to help manage traffic at a drive through testing centre.

Letterkenny's O'Donnell Park will open for 12 hours a day to provide a drive-through Covid-19 testing centre in the coming days.

St Eunan's GAA club chairman John Haran approached the HSE to offer the ground as a centre on Friday last.

He said there will five testing stations at the back of the main stand from 8am to 8pm everyday once operational. People will not have to leave their cars. Vehicles will exit the ground by driving around the far side of the pitch.

Mr Haran said: People all over Donegal and beyond have been very generous to St Eunan's GAA club. They have supported us through two recent fundraising house drawsand we are more than happy now to try and give back to the wide community."

He added: "We will be asking club volunteers to help out with traffic management and we would ask anyone who is available to get in touch with any club executive member."