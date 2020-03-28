Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Updated list of essential retail outlets as Covid-19 lockdown begins

Full list of essential workers to be published shortly

Essential retail outlets will remain open during Covid-19 lockdown

Essential retail outlets will remain open during Covid-19 lockdown

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Department of Health has published a updated list of essential health outlets as well as businesses which can offer emergency call-out or delivery services.

Retail outlets which remain home are reminded to implement physical distancing.

Essential retail outlets are:
Retail and wholesale sale of food, beverages and newspapers in non-specialised and specialised stores
Retail sale of household consumer products necessary to maintain the safety and sanitation of residences and businesses
Pharmacies/Chemists and retailers providing pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical or dispensing services
Retail sale of selling medical and orthopaedic goods in specialised stores
Fuel stations and heating fuel providers
Retail sale of essential items for the health and welfare of animals, including animal feed and medicines, animal food, pet food and animal supplies including bedding
Laundries and Drycleaners
Banks, Post Offices and Credit Unions
Retail sale of safety supply stores (work clothes, Personal Protective Equipment, for example)

Physical distancing measures that must be adhered to are:
Ensure adequate distancing between customers and shop assistants in line with public health guidelines
Only let people into the store in small groups and ensure spaces are not crowded.
Manage queue control inside and outside the door to maintain necessary physical distance.
All essential retail outlets are encouraged to provide online services where that is possible and appropriate to minimise footfall.

Emergency/Call-out only
It is recognised that there may be emergency needs arising in a number of areas, the following retailers who can offer an emergency call-out or delivery service can continue to operate on that basis only:

Opticians/optometrists

Retailers involved in the repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycle repair and related facilities (tyre sales and repairs for example)

Hardware stores, builder’s merchants and stores that provide hardware products necessary for home and business maintenance, sanitation and farm equipment, supplies and tools essential for gardening/farming/agriculture

Retail sale of office products and services for individuals working from home and for businesses

Retailers providing electrical, IT and phone sales, repair and maintenance services for home.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie