List of essential worker issued - find out if you can still travel to work

Contact
Essential workers in coronavirus crisis
With the most stringent restrictions to date in operation for the next two weeks, the government has issued a list of who is deemed an essential worker.
Under the new restrictions, those travelling to work must carry a letter from their employer and should also carry ID.
Essential service providers under new public health guidelines are:
1. Agriculture and Fishing
2. Manufacturing
3. Repair and installation of Machinery and Equipment
4. Electricity, Gas and Water
5. Construction
6. Wholesale and Retail Trade
7. Transport Storage and Communication
8. Accommodation and Food Services
9. Information and Communications
10. Financial and legal activities
11. Professional, Scientific and Technical activities
12. Rental and Leasing Activities
13. Administrative and Support Services
14. Public Administration and Defence
15. Human health and social work activities
16. Community/Voluntary Services
The Department of An Taoiseach has issued a statement saying everyone else should stay at home until April 12, except for the following situations:
to travel to and from work, or for purposes of work, only where the work is an essential health, social care or other essential service and cannot be done from home
to shop for essential food, beverage and household goods or collect a meal
to attend medical appointments and collect medicines and other health products
for vital family reasons, such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people
to take brief individual physical exercise within two kilometres of your home, which may include children from your household, as long as you adhere to strict two-metre physical distancing
for farming purposes, that is food production or care of animals
As stated in previous guidance, all employees should work remotely from home if at all possible.
Workers in the categories of essential services are permitted to travel to work, subject to compliance with the guidance below:
If you carry out an activity that is necessary for the continued provision of an essential service by another organisation or you are part of an essential supply chain, you should continue to carry out that activity. To the maximum extent possible, that should be done remotely.
The government also recognises that many companies in Ireland are critical to global supply chains that are responding to the Covid-19 crisis, and many companies also perform critical global roles in other aspects of medicine, as well as security, cyber, cloud and data centre infrastructure. It is intended that these essential global roles are encompassed within this national guidance.
What employers should do:
Refer to the guidance to decide whether your organisation is providing an essential service; it is not necessary to seek official authorisation
If you are providing an essential service, you should identify those employees (including sub-contractors and so on) who are essential to the provision of that service and notify them. This can be done by category of employee or by individual; it could include all employees of the organisation
If you are providing an essential service, latest public health guidance should be followed at all times
What employees should do:
If your employer notifies you that you are an essential employee, or that you belong to a category of essential employees, you are permitted to travel to and from work
When travelling to and from work, you should at all times bring with you either a work identification or a letter from your employer indicating that you are an essential employee, as well as one other form of identification
If you are self-employed, a farmer or agricultural worker, or a member of the clergy, you should carry one form of identification with you at all times
If you are a volunteer who is working as part of the national community response, you are permitted to travel for that purpose, for example, if you are delivering food, supplies or medicine to a person who is cocooned or vulnerable. The Local Government emergency response teams will co-ordinate that response at local level.
Business Continuity and Resilience
All organisations who provide essential services should have business continuity and resilience plans in place. This should take account of the possibility that key workers or key facilities may be impacted by Covid-19.
Non Essential Services
If you are not engaged in the provision of essential services, then you are not permitted to travel to and from work until April 12.
There will be a grace period until 6pm on Monday March 30 for people who need to make necessary arrangements to wind down their activities in an orderly way. This should however be done in a way that minimises travel and personal interaction as much as possible.
In exceptional circumstances, it is accepted that some extra time will be needed for a wind down of activity, or necessary for a site to continue to operate at a reduced level of activity, for example in complex manufacturing processes or very large construction projects.
Review
This Guidance will be kept under ongoing review, and will be updated as required.
Services provided in the following areas are considered to be essential.
Agriculture and Fishing
farmers
farm labourers
farm relief service workers
others involved directly or indirectly in crop and animal production and related activities (including veterinary services), and workers involved in fishing
Manufacturing
the manufacture of food and beverage products
the manufacture of prepared animal feeds
the manufacture of work-wear apparel or footwear
the manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard and wood
the printing and reproduction of newspapers and other media services
the manufacturing of coke and refined petroleum products
the manufacturing of alumina; chemicals and chemical products
the manufacture of pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations
the manufacture of products necessary for the supply chain of essential services; computer, electronic and optical products including semi-conductors; electrical equipment, machinery and other equipment (including agricultural and forestry machinery); medical devices; and medical and dental equipment and supplies
Repair and installation of Machinery and Equipment
the supply, repair and installation of machinery and equipment and industrial machinery and equipment for essential services
Electricity, Gas and Water
electric power generation, transmission and distribution
extraction and distribution of gas
water collection, treatment and supply
sewerage; waste collection, remediation activities and other waste management treatment and disposal activities
Construction
essential health and related projects relevant to the COVID-19 crisis, and supplies necessary for such projects
repair/construction of critical road and utility infrastructure
delivery of emergency services to businesses and homes on an emergency call-out basis in areas such as electrical, plumbing, glazing and roofing
Wholesale and Retail Trade
retail services in accordance with the separate “Updated Essential Retail Outlets” list
wholesale and distribution services necessary for the sale of food, beverages, fuel, medicines, medical products and devices and essential household products; takeaways and food delivery services
Transport Storage and Communication
land transport (for example, bus, rail and taxi services)
road, rail, sea and air freight
sea and air passenger services; ports and airports
warehousing and support activities for transportation including cargo-handling
postal and courier activities
network control and critical maintenance (including roads)
safety related functions
Accommodation and Food Services
hotels or similar providing essential accommodation (including homeless, direct provision and related services)
food and beverage service activities in accordance with the separate essential retail outlets list or for supply to a business engaged in an essential service
Information and Communications
the publishing of newspapers, journals and periodicals as well as video, television programme production, sound recording, radio and television broadcasting; wired and satellite and telecommunications activities; internet and cloud providers; data centres and related services
Financial and legal activities
banking and financial services (including banks, credit unions and post offices)
accountancy, legal and insurance services necessary to support essential services and vulnerable people
Professional, Scientific and Technical activities
engineering, technical testing activities and analysis
scientific research and development activities
regulation, inspection and certification services necessary to support essential services
Rental and Leasing Activities
rental and lease of cars
light motor vehicles and trucks necessary to support the provision of essential services
Administrative and Support Services
Where necessary to support other essential services:
employment placement and human resources associated with the recruitment and deployment of workers
security activities to assist in the delivery of essential services and the securing of premises closed to the public
cleaning of buildings and industrial cleaning activities; business support activities which are necessary to support essential services included on this list; payroll and payment services necessary for the operation of businesses; data processing, hosting and related activities
Public Administration and Defence
Public administration activities necessary to support essential services and provision of social protection benefits (including Civil Service and Local Government)
An Garda Siochana, Garda Staff and the Garda Reserve
public order, safety, fire service and ambulance activities
the Defence Forces
emergency call answering service to ensure administration of justice
Prison services and Child Detention services
cyber-security
regulatory processes and certification required to ensure supply chains, food, medicine and general process safety
operation of botanical gardens, parks, forests and nature reserves
funeral services
religious personnel
office-holders and public representatives
Human health and social work activities
hospital services
paramedical and essential therapy activities
public health activities (including all those deployed to contract tracing and COVID-19 testing services)
laboratory services
drug treatment and addiction services
hospice services
pharmacy services
primary care, general and specialist medical practice activities provided by public and private providers
emergency dental practice activities
blood donation service
residential care activities (including nursing care, mental health and substance abuse, elderly and persons with disabilities, children’s residential services)
homecare home help and other community services
social work and social care activities (including disability services, mental health, child protection and welfare, domestic, sexual and gender based violence, homeless services including outreach)
ambulance/pre-hospital emergency care services
minor injury units
maternity services
health, social work, environmental, food safety regulatory activities
Community/Voluntary Services
community and voluntary workers, working in a publicly commissioned service, not otherwise included on the list, deployed to assist in the delivery of essential services
volunteer services operating under the local authority emergency management framework in accordance with public health guidance
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The lockdown blues: Being confined to a sitting room in Bundoran didn’t stop blues guitarist, Johnny Gallagher, reaching out all over the world last Sunday night
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.