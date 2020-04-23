Important information announced for Donegal people on One Parent Family Payment

More than 22,000 Donegal people have been laid off and are in receipt of the Covid-19 Pandemic Emergency Payment.

This has many knock-on effects, not least for people who were on a means tested One Parent Family Payment and in receipt of maintenance support from a person who is now out of work.

This is a very worrying time for a lot of people. But for a lone parent relying on a means-tested payment that is no longer relevant, it is particularly stressful.

Measures are therefore being put in place to support people who find themselves in this situation.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection is advising them to contact their local Social Welfare office.

They need to provide a letter from themselves stating that they are no longer receiving the maintenance payment from the other parent.

The department will then revise their One Parent Family payment on that basis for a period of 12 weeks. After that period has elapsed, their means may be re-assessed following a review.

As the family courts are not hearing maintenance cases during the pandemic, this situation is being carefully monitored on an ongoing basis. The department says they wish to ensure that these lone parents do not have to face any further difficulties or hardship at this time.