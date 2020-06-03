Win a prize for a Covid-19 lockdown hero - who in your Donegal community deserves a special treat?

Ballyshannon-based B&B Ireland has launched a national competition to reward volunteers who have been the Shining Stars of their communities in lockdown.

Three lucky winners will each win a three-night B&B Activity Break for two people. The competition is being run in association with another Donegal business - PR and Online Content agency, Inis Communications.

Chief Executive of B&B Ireland Helena Healy said: "Our frontline health and care workers have been true heroes in this pandemic but there are local heroes who have made enormous voluntary contributions too. Our B&Bs are firmly based in their communities, so our members know what a huge difference these volunteers have made to so many lives, particularly for those cocooned. These are the people we want to honour with this competition.

“As we approach the time when we can travel freely around the country, we have three prizes of B&B Activity Breaks. Winners can choose what suits them best such as a farmstay or walking, food lovers or beach breaks. We have lots of properties in great locations across the island.”

To enter, just nominate the person you believe has really helped you or your community over the last few months. Fill in a simple nomination form at https://www.bandbireland.com/ landing/local-shining-star-competition saying why you think this person deserves an Irish getaway break in a B&B - or indeed B&Bs - of their choice.

Inis Communications director Trish Hegarty says B&Bs are the perfect base for exploring our own country.

“They are based not just in towns and cities but in villages and townlands across the island," she said. "So these great breaks are a fantastic way to reward those who have given so selflessly to others at a time of crisis for our communities and families.”

Winners will be selected by an independent judge.

Ms Healy said: “Success will be based on what you say in your nomination so make your words count! You can also add a picture to your nomination if you would like to.”

Full terms & conditions are available on the website as well. The nominations are open until June 12 at 5pm with winners announced on June 22.