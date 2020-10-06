Another Donegal town in midst of Covid-19 outbreak, it has been confirmed

Donegal Town is in the midst of a Covid-19 outbreak.

There has been a significant rise in Covid-19 cases in the town in recent days.

The HSE confirmed to the Donegal Post / DonegalLive.ie that since September 22, a total of 21 cases have been identified to a Donegal Town link.

A HSE spokesperson said: “A number of these cases are linked to one outbreak.

“We wish to urge people to continue to adhere to Level 3 restrictions and to practice the following actions for the foreseeable future:

- Keep numbers of contacts as low as possible. I know you want to live and socialise as normally as possible, but if we see fewer people now it gives us a greater chance of reining this in.

- Be really scrupulous about keeping your two metres distance from anyone that you do not live with.

- If you have any symptoms or are worried at all, don’t hesitate – ring your GP and follow your GP’s advice. If your GP refers you for a test, then please isolate at home.

- If we in Public Health advise you to stay at home, then please follow that advice.