Another Donegal town in midst of Covid-19 outbreak, it has been confirmed

Donegal Town is the latest in area in the county to be facing a covid-19 outbreak
Donegal Town is in the midst of a Covid-19 outbreak.
There has been a significant rise in Covid-19 cases in the town in recent days.
The HSE confirmed to the Donegal Post / DonegalLive.ie that since September 22, a total of 21 cases have been identified to a Donegal Town link.
A HSE spokesperson said: “A number of these cases are linked to one outbreak.
“We wish to urge people to continue to adhere to Level 3 restrictions and to practice the following actions for the foreseeable future:
- Keep numbers of contacts as low as possible. I know you want to live and socialise as normally as possible, but if we see fewer people now it gives us a greater chance of reining this in.
- Be really scrupulous about keeping your two metres distance from anyone that you do not live with.
- If you have any symptoms or are worried at all, don’t hesitate – ring your GP and follow your GP’s advice. If your GP refers you for a test, then please isolate at home.
- If we in Public Health advise you to stay at home, then please follow that advice.
