Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Covid-19 outbreak at Donegal Special Needs school 

High Risk Assessment carried out at St Bernadette's Special Needs School, Letterkenny

Donegal Special Needs school confirms case of Covid-19

St Bernadette's Special Needs School in Letterkenny

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

St Bernadette's Special Needs school which is situated at College Farm Road, Sallaghagrane in Letterkenny has this afternoon confirmed it has experienced an outbreak of Covid-19.

The school caters for children aged from 4–18 years of age with mild to moderate learning disabilities.

In a post on their social media page the school principal, John Haran, alerted the school community to what had happened.

"A member of our school community has tested positive for Covid-19. The HSE is guiding our school through the actions we need to take to protect staff, students and our school community.

"A public High Risk Assessment has been carried out. All close contacts have been identified and sent home from school to restrict their movements for 14 days.

"The school community will continue to engage and implement Public Health advice," he said.

St Bernadette's caters for students from all over Donegal providing a highly individualised and specialised programme of education for its students, offering a range of different learning opportunities to help children learn, grow and be themselves.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie