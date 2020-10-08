Covid-19 outbreak at Donegal Special Needs school 

Contact
St Bernadette's Special Needs School in Letterkenny
St Bernadette's Special Needs school which is situated at College Farm Road, Sallaghagrane in Letterkenny has this afternoon confirmed it has experienced an outbreak of Covid-19.
The school caters for children aged from 4–18 years of age with mild to moderate learning disabilities.
In a post on their social media page the school principal, John Haran, alerted the school community to what had happened.
"A member of our school community has tested positive for Covid-19. The HSE is guiding our school through the actions we need to take to protect staff, students and our school community.
"A public High Risk Assessment has been carried out. All close contacts have been identified and sent home from school to restrict their movements for 14 days.
"The school community will continue to engage and implement Public Health advice," he said.
St Bernadette's caters for students from all over Donegal providing a highly individualised and specialised programme of education for its students, offering a range of different learning opportunities to help children learn, grow and be themselves.
