Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal householders - how to be Covid-safe when putting out the bins

A reminder to be aware of the transmission risk in everyday activities

Calls for 15% VAT reduction as there is a "dramatic decline in retail business" amid Covid-19

Calls for 15% VAT reduction as there is a "dramatic decline in retail business" amid Covid-19

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Most people in Donegal are sanitising their hands and putting on face masks when out and about. 

But it is equally important to be Covid-aware at home. One area that has been identified as a transmission risk is leaving wheelie bins out for collection.

Householders are reminded to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 through waste collection by:

- leaving the bin out on the evening before collection is due

- cleaning handles of bins with disinfectant before and after collection

- disposing of wipes, cloths, gloves etc into the bin immediately after cleaning

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie