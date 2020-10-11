Donegal householders - how to be Covid-safe when putting out the bins

Contact
Calls for 15% VAT reduction as there is a "dramatic decline in retail business" amid Covid-19
Most people in Donegal are sanitising their hands and putting on face masks when out and about.
But it is equally important to be Covid-aware at home. One area that has been identified as a transmission risk is leaving wheelie bins out for collection.
Householders are reminded to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 through waste collection by:
- leaving the bin out on the evening before collection is due
- cleaning handles of bins with disinfectant before and after collection
- disposing of wipes, cloths, gloves etc into the bin immediately after cleaning
