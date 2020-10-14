Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

What does a move to Level 4 restrictions mean for the people of Donegal?

The Taoiseach says the Covid-19 situation will get worse before it gets better

Calls for 15% VAT reduction as there is a "dramatic decline in retail business" amid Covid-19

Donegal facing stricter Covid-19 measures

Reporter:

Siobhán McNamara

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has this evening (Wednesday) announced that Donegal will move to Level 4 Covid-19 restrictions along with Cavan and Monaghan.

New restrictions take effect from midnight on Thursday and will remain in place until at least November 10.

This evening's announcement follows news from earlier today that Northern Ireland which has an alarmingly high transmission rate was entering Level 4 restrictions.

Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan have the highest rates in the country, leading to the decision to impose Level 4 restrictions.

Elsewhere in the country, a stricter version of Level 3 will be in place, including no visits to homes or gardens except for those caring for others. In outdoor settings up to six people from no more than two households can meet with adequate social distancing.

The Taoiseach said: "We are on a journey with this virus and we have come to a difficult point in that journey. The numbers of infections in the country are just too high."

Deputy Martin welcomed the measures being taken in Northern Ireland said that the government would continue a coordinated approach with its counterparts across the border. 

He added: "This virus knows no borders."

Outlining why the three counties being moved to Level 4 were of particular concern, the Taoiseach said that the national figures for cases per 100,000 in the last 14 days was 190.7. In Monaghan it was 360, in Donegal it was 353 and in Cavan it was 571.

"The implications for hospitals and public health in these areas in obvious and very serious," he said. "So too is the need for an escalation in restrictions in those three counties."

There had been a suggestion that schools would close for at least a fortnight instead of for the traditional one-week Halloween break but that is not the case, at least for now.

So what exactly does Level 4 mean for the people of Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan?

- Schools will remain open for the time being

- No visitors allowed to people's homes or gardens

- No social or family gatherings at any setting outside of the home

- Limit of six guests at weddings

- No more than 25 mourners at a funeral

- No indoor gatherings such as concerts, conferences or cinema showings

- Gatherings of up to 15 people can take place outdoors under strict conditions and with a named event organiser

- Cultural attractions such as museums and galleries to remain closed

- No congregation at religious services. Places of worship can still open for private prayer

- Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools to remain closed

- Indoor training on a one-to-one basis only. No exercise or dance classes can take place

- Non-contact sport training can continue outdoors in pods of 15 if this can be done in a safe manner

- No matches or sporting events with some exceptions

- Outdoor playgrounds will remain open

- Cafes, restaurants and bars open for takeaway and delivery only, or with outdoor seating of up to 15 people.

- Hotels can only open for existing guests and those on essential business

- Only essential retail or those which operate primarily outdoors can remain open.

- Anyone who can work from home should do so.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie