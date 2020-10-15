Donegal patients reminded not to defer dental appointments under Level 4 restrictions

The president of the Irish Dental Association (IDA) has stressed that patients in Donegal should not defer dental appointments once Level 4 restrictions are introduced at midnight tonight.

Speaking today, Dr Anne O’Neill said: “It is critical that people in Donegal remember that all levels under the ‘National Framework for living with Covid-19’ allow for dental care and essential appointments.

"Dental practices have incorporated effective social distancing, pre-attendance risk assessment and necessary infection control measures.

“Patients should continue to attend their dentist for scheduled appointments to maintain good oral health and ensure oral healthcare issues do not develop.”

Dr O’Neill said that dentists continue to operate in a safe, clinical environment.

“Dentists have proven that they can practice in a safe manner since the emergence of Covid-19, and they will continue to risk-assess each patient to ensure safety guidelines are maintained.

“Oral health is an essential part of a person’s overall health, and attendance at your dentist should not be deferred,” she said.