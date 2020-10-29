Contact

Donegal TD suggests lifting Covid pay taxes in run-up to Christmas

" I believe there is a case to be made for lifting the tax liability now" - Thomas Pringle TD

Pringle suggests lifting Covid pay taxes in run-up to Christmas

Thomas Pringle TD

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle, said the Government should consider lifting taxes from Pandemic Unemployment Payments in the run-up to Christmas, to keep more money in the local economy.

Deputy Pringle said: “The Finance Bill next week includes a section on taxing the Covid payments. While these payments have been taxable since the crisis began, I believe there is a case to be made for lifting the tax liability now.

“This has been a difficult year for people and businesses in Donegal and across the country. We’re coming up to the time of year that means so much for a lot of businesses, and due to coronavirus restrictions, many of these businesses have had to close their doors to the public.

“Now is exactly the time that the Government should be trying to keep as much money in the local economy as possible. Many businesses in Donegal and elsewhere are still trading online during lockdown, and the public can support them by shopping local.”

Deputy Pringle said local businesses can provide many of the same services as multinational giants like Amazon, while also saving jobs in local communities.

“When people shop local, they are supporting their neighbours, local jobs and local communities. You can’t say that about money spent with Amazon,” he said.

Deputy Pringle said the weekend of November 6 to 8 is #BuyDonegalWeekend, an initiative of Donegal County Council, in collaboration with businesses across the county, to highlight the range of Donegal products available.

Deputy Pringle said: “The Letterkenny Chamber has been getting out the message, Shop Local. Stay Local, to encourage people to shop locally online during lockdown. I would encourage people to visit the websites and social media accounts of your local businesses to see how you can shop with them online during lockdown.”

There is more information on the #BuyDonegalWeekend online at https://buydonegal.ie.

Deputy Pringle added: “Local organisations and authorities are working to promote and support local businesses. The Government could support these efforts by lifting taxes on Covid payments and leaving people with more to spend locally in the run-up to Christmas.”

