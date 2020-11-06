Covid-19: No increase in incidence rates across Donegal

The 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate has dropped in six of Donegal’s seven local electoral areas but the south Inishowen area now has the highest rate in the State.

The rate per 100,000 people in the Buncrana local electoral area (LEA) has dropped from 604 to 595 over seven days.

There were 133 new cases in the seven days up to November 2, just two fewer than the previous seven days.

It has the highest rate in the State ahead of Ballyjamesduff in Co Cavan on 593 which did have the highest rate.

The second-highest rate in Donegal is in the Letterkenny LEA at 406, a drop from 443. It has the 11th-highest rate in the State. There were 121 new cases over seven days in the LEA, down from 132 in the previous week.

The rate in the Lifford-Stranorlar area, which at one stage had the highest rate in the State, has dropped from 305 to 259. The number of cases has dropped from 79 to 67 over seven days.

The Carndonagh LEA has the fourth-highest rate in the county and has dropped from 248 to 206. The number of new cases there dropped from 42 to 35 over seven days.

The rate in the Donegal LEA has more than halved over seven days, dropping from 264 to 128. The number of new cases there has dropped from 70 to 34.

The rate in the Milford LEA has remained the same at 94. The number of new cases there also remained the same at 13.

The Glenties LEA has the lowest rate in Donegal. It has seen its rate drop from 113 to 79, with new cases dropping from 27 to 19.