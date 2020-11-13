Cocooning at home - Donegal Library Service has the answer!



Donegal County Council's Library Service has announced a new delivery service for those self-isolating during the current Covid-19 restrictions.

While the doors have been closed, the library service has expanded its significant digital resources to offer as comprehensive a service as possible.

These include a range of E-books and E-newspapers, E-magazines, online courses and online events - all of which are available for free through the library website www.donegallibrary.ie.

However not everybody who is self isolating has access to digital resources. The delivery of books and other items to those at home will help alleviate some of the effects of social isolation and difficulty accessing services.

So if you are self isolating and have read everything on your bookshelf, Donegal Library Service is here to help. Simply contact the Covid-19 Community Response line on 1800 928 982 or e-mail covidsupport@donegalcoco.ie.

You will then be referred to the library service where a staff member will have a chat about what you would like to read, listen or watch. They will endeavour to find some suitable items and possibly a wild card too.

The selection of books and other items is then delivered to your door. Please have your Eircode available for the call. If you need a top up selection you simply ring the Community Response line again and the Library Service will organise additional material for delivery. All items are on long loan, there are no overdue charges and access to the service is free.

Not a member of the library?

No problem. This service is for anyone who is in self isolation whether you are a library member or not. You can join over the phone and your new library card will be included with your first delivery.

Speaking about the new initiative the cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Rena Donaghey, said it is great that their library staff adapted their services to find a safe way to bring books and other items to its community members who are self isolating.

"Reading is a great way to escape for a few hours and during this current crisis we need this more than ever. Library staff are experts in selecting books and DVDs and will do their utmost to make sure that people are well stocked up with both over the coming weeks and months. This new service will be a lifeline for many and will help reduce the effects of social isolation," she said.

The Library Service continues to observe public health guidance and health and safety measures are in place. All delivery personnel will adhere to social distancing measures.

To arrange a free delivery or to find out more about the service contact the Covid-19 Community Response Helpline on 1800 928 982.