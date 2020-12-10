Leading public health expert warns about the relaxation of measures for Christmas

A leading epidemiologist has warned about the risks of relaxing public health measure over Christmas.

The Government is allowing three households to mix for social and family gatherings in homes from Friday, December 18.

Dr Gabriel Scally said he is “extraordinarily cautious about Christmas” and the relaxing of measures is “a real recipe for a disastrous January and February”.

“I don't think we should be having relaxation. I think we should be keeping our guard up,” he told RTÉ on Thursday.

“Some of the features of Christmas are really not helpful - meeting of multigenerational families over quite a period of time. The weather, often poor and people being inside and mask-wearing not being used in those sort of conditions.”

The public health expert also warned the amount of travelling in and out of the country and the return of university students are factors that concern him.

“All of that just looks to me, as a public health doctor, as a real recipe for a disastrous January and February.”

He said his major concern is that another lockdown will come too late to save lives because “a lot of people will be infected”.

“Yes, you can have a lockdown and get the number back down again. But all those people who have been infected are a danger, a danger particularly for elderly people and those with underlying conditions, in danger of death. But many other people have long Covid symptoms.”

“It's really not a good Christmas present to be giving our friends and relations.”