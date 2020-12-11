People in Scotland advised not to travel to Donegal over Christmas

People in Scotland are being advised not to travel to Donegal due to an increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the county.

The advice comes in spite of the fact coronavirus travel restrictions between Scotland and Ireland were lifted today (Friday, December 11), as a result of a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

A temporary ban on non-essential travel to and from Scotland and Jersey also can into effect today, due to an increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases on the Channel Island.

The new regulations were passed in the Scottish Parliament and reiterate that travel restrictions remain in place between Scotland, England, Wales and the North.

The continued ban on all but essential travel to the other parts of Britain, followed a review this week, which found the prevalence of the virus continues to be higher than in Scotland and importation risks remain high.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “Travel restrictions, based on the risk of importation of the virus, are key to helping reduce the spread of COVID-19 between countries. That is why we are introducing a temporary ban on non-essential travel to and from Jersey, as well as maintaining the restrictions on travel with the rest of the UK.

“The Scottish Government’s clinical advisors have carefully considered the potential public health impact, and assessed the risk of importation of COVID-19 from Ireland as a whole to be no longer high. But there remains a specific risk in relation to travel to and from Donegal.

“While our ban is being lifted for travel to and from most of Ireland, clearly the virus and its threat to public health have not gone away.

“Those intent on travelling should be aware that Irish quarantine restrictions will apply to anyone arriving from anywhere in Great Britain, so they should also follow the advice in that country.

“Our firm advice continues to be that non-essential travel – whether domestic or international – should not be undertaken at this time. We continue to closely monitor the situation across the UK, the Common Travel Area and internationally to help reduce the risk of importing new chains of infection into Scotland.”