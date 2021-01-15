Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

People across Donegal to receive tax bills today for Covid payments

Revenue has confirmed that this tax liability will not be due this year

Tax

People can expect a tax bill for Covid payments today

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

People across the county will be issued with tax bills today as a result of payments they received under the two main Covid subsidy schemes last year. However, it is worth noting that Revenue has confirmed that this tax liability will not be due this year.

Underpaid

Approximately 71% of those in receipt of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) and 33% of those on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) underpaid tax - and will receive a bill. Recent data released by Revenue shows 80% of taxpayers' statements are balanced, overpaid or underpaid by less than €200, while 706,000 taxpayers are due a refund, according to RTÉ.

In total, over 600,000 people underpaid income tax or universal social charge in 2020. This is partly due to the fact that the TWSS and PUP payments were not taxed at source. The amount outstanding is €458 million.

Payment 

While Revenue has confirmed that this tax liability will not be due this year, the option is available for taxpayers to fully or partially pay any liability through their online account with Revenue. People are not expected to make a lump sum payment.

Instead, Revenue will collect the full or any remaining liability, interest free, by reducing tax credits over four years, starting in January 2022.

All PAYE taxpayers will have access to their Preliminary End of Year Statement, which will be available through MyAccount on the Revenue website, from today, Friday.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie