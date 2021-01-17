COVID-19 UPDATE: Hospital situation 'stark' with almost 200 in ICU and close to 3,000 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 13 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

All 13 of these deaths occurred in January, with the deceased ranging in age from 66 to 97. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 2,608.

As of midnight on Saturday, the HPSC has been notified of 2,944 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 112 of which were in Donegal. There have now been 172,726 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 2pm on Sunday, 1,928 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised of which 195 are in ICU. There have been 68 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “The situation in our hospitals is stark. We are seeing people of all ages being admitted to hospital and being taken into intensive care units.

"The levels of infection are such that your chances of transmitting or getting Covid-19 are very high, and we know that a proportion of those cases will lead to serious illness and mortality.

"There is no group who should feel the public health advice does not apply to them. It is only if we act together that we can keep ourselves, our loved ones, and health and social care facilities safe.”

“As we look forward to the week ahead, consider your choices and make the right ones. Do not go into work tomorrow if you can work from home. If you are an employer, facilitate remote working for your employees.”

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community. The dashboard now includes information on Total Vaccines Administered (First Dose).