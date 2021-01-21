Donegal's community and voluntary groups urged to apply for Covid-19 Emergency Fund

Contact
Funding now available for Donegal groups
Additional funding of €1.7m nationally under the Covid-19 Emergency Fund was announced recently by the minister in charge of the Department of Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, and Donegal groups have been encouraged to apply for a share.
Donegal Local Community Development Committee, (LCDC), has been allocated €68,130 for award to community and voluntary groups.
The council is inviting applications for the programme which provides funding to support community and voluntary groups to adapt, develop and deal with Covid-19.
This will provide small-scale grants (€1,000 or less) and large scale grants for community groups. It is intended that a minimum of 30% of the grants awarded will be small grants.
Community and voluntary groups can submit applications for funding for the following purposes:
(1) To assist groups to adapt their services and operations to fit the new Covid-19 reality. Examples of measures supported could be adapting premises to allow for social distancing; offering online activities; providing social supports and friendly calls by phone etc.
(2) To help animate community groups to enable them to become more involved in the Government's 'Keep Well' campaign. It will seek to assist their participation in the campaign, in particular with the three themes: staying connected, switching off and being creative, and minding your mood.
Chairperson of Donegal LCDC and member of the Covid-19 Community Response Forum, Cllr Niamh Kennedy, welcomed the additional funding and encouraged all groups to apply.
"This programme will support community groups to continue to adapt their services and activities to ensure that they are accessible to their local community and continue to provide invaluable support and services to others throughout the county during this crisis”.
Closing date
Completed applications must be lodged not later than 3pm Friday, February 19.
Further details and application form are available on the council's webpage www.donegalcoco.ie or
by accessing the link below:
https://www.donegalcoco.ie/community/fundingforyourgroup/covid19emergencyfund/
