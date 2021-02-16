Covid restrictions holding up Donegal road repairs

Repairs to a damaged barrier on a busy road outside Letterkenny could not be repaired until Covid restrictions permitted.

That was the message to Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh at the last Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District meeting when he tabled a motion asked that the council replace or repair the damaged barrier just past the Silver Tassie on the right hand side going to Ramelton as it is dangerous.

This was seconded by Cllr Michael McBride.

Cllr Kavanagh said locals had raised concerns with him about the barrier which was situated to the right just after one passed the Silver Tassie.

"There's a few sections of damaged barrier, one in particular. It has come away from the metal support and is sticking up. I would be worried if there was another accident out there this could make it even more serious," he said.

He was told that a contractor has been appointed to carry out the repairs to this section of barrier. The works have been delayed due to the current Covid restrictions. The contractor will commence these works when

restrictions allow.

Cllr Kavanagh said he was happy with the council's response.

"Hopefully safety works like this can be treated as essential and be done as restrictions allow," he said.