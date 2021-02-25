Donegal surgery reports successful first day of Covid-19 vaccinations

It was a successful day at the Millbrae Surgery in Stranorlar today as the first vaccines were distributed to elderly patients.

The good news was shared on their Facebook page tonight.

"We had a great day in Millbrae Surgery today, filled with hope joy and so much positivity. We felt so privileged to be involved and able to bring hope to so many.

"We cannot forget the hard times that people have had over the last year, those who have suffered and lost in that time. But today felt like a turning point in the battle.

"Here are a few photos (with consent) of some of the happy clients.

"Thanks to all the staff who worked exceptionally hard in preparing for today and making sure the day ran without a glitch."