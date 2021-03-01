Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

BOI branch closures a "kick in the teeth" for west Donegal and must be paused during pandemic


Bank of Ireland is exploiting the Covid-19 crisis to drive down its costs

BOI branch closures a "kick in the teeth" for west Donegal and must be paused during pandemic

Labour Party representative Seamus Rodgers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Labour Party representative in west Donegal, Seamus Rodgers, has said that the announcement of so many branch closures by Bank of Ireland today will rip the heart out of local communities.

He has called for the Central Bank and Government to intervene and pause this during the pandemic with branches due to close in this year.

“There is no doubt that Bank of Ireland is exploiting the Covid-19 crisis to drive down its costs. This is a kick in the teeth for loyal customers and staff.

"The bank’s ruthlessly opportunistic plans to cull 88 branches in towns across the country will have an even more severe and direct impact on the fabric of our towns and villages, following on from the recent announcement that Ulster Bank plans to withdraw from Ireland.

“This will have a huge impact on west Donegal with Dungloe, Bunbeg and Glenties branches closing this year.

“Physical bank branches are intrinsic to the commercial and social life of main street Ireland but it seems that this is a factor of limited interest to the Central Bank of Ireland as the regulator.

"Experience tells us that once a local bank branch is gone it will never return.

"In the case of Bank of Ireland the fact is that many of the branches in the firing line are the last ones standing in their locality.

“In Ireland, financial institutions are required under a 2012 Code of Practice for consumers to provide a two-month period of notice to customers and to the regulator if any changes are being planned to branch operations but in the UK they must give 12 months, and meaningfully engage and consult with affected customers and communities where closures are under consideration.

“We are calling on Bank of Ireland to pause this and not use the Covid-19 pandemic to make such devastating changes.

“Every person living in a community impacted by this will be horrified by the news this morning that Bank of Ireland is pulling out of our communities.

"These branches provide a focal point not just for everyday banking but wider community itself. These closures will change the face of our towns, and the impact will be seen on our main streets, felt by family businesses and I am gravely worried about the impact this will have locally.

“I’m calling on the Minister for Finance to intervene and put a stay on these proposed closures. The ordinary workers in our towns saved the banks, it is incumbent on banks not to abandon these people now.

"The Central Bank is asleep at the wheel in allowing these closures. It is not just logging into current accounts. It is the commercial relationship between local businesses and the local bank manager. It is the link for local sports teams and community activities.

"This is an attack on provincial towns in particular and must be resisted in full,” he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie